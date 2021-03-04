Zambian Leader Dr. Mumba Refuses COVID Drugs After Discovering Bottles Marked “Not for Use in EU or USA” (VIDEO)

A new video is going viral in Africa on the COVID drugs.

The video includes several clips of Europeans speaking on eugenics of the African population.

The video ends with Zambian political leader Dr. Nevers Mumba discussing the COVID drugs.

Mumba and his colleagues noticed the vials sent to his country are labeled “not for use in the EU or USA.”

They are sending Africa the substandard drugs — and they even labeled it!

The bottles show the COVID drug Remdesivir.

Hat Tip Dave